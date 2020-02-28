How can I track my vote on Election Day in California?

article

If you want to track your vote in California, there's a new way to find out the status of your ballot.

If your county is on the list, you can get status updates on where your vote-by-mail ballot is. You need to sign up here.

Also, many people are worried about the safety of their ballots and the security of the entire election system.

According to the Secretary of State, a lot of money has gone into securing the state's voting system to ensure it won't fall victim to a cyber attack.

