How potential TikTok ban could impact content creators

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday targeting the social media platform TikTok.

Lawmakers want TikTok to separate from its Chinese parent company or be banned in the U.S. Lawmakers say the app has raised concerns around national security. However, banning the app could be financially detrimental to small businesses that use the platform to reach their audience.

TikTok, known for its short video format, could soon face a deadline.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to force the social media company to be spun off from its Chinese parent company within five months or be forced out of U.S. app stores.

The app reportedly reaches some 170 million Americans, many of whom use it to market themselves or their products. Many of these content creators rely on the platform.

Analysts said that the relationship was worth an estimated $18 billion last year.

"There's a big economy built around TikTok," said Bob O'Donnell from TECHnalysis Research. "From the creators who create this content and make their livelihood making this content. To companies that advertise on TikTok. All of those things will clearly be influenced by this."

Lawmakers are worried the Chinese government could use the app to push an agenda.

Related article

"Remember TikTok is used especially by those under 30 for everything, for news, for all kinds of things," said O'Donnell. "So this is their resource. This is their Fox Network, this is their CNN."

Many of those who are in the target demographic for TikTok content said they have made a concerted effort to stay off TikTok and other social media platforms.

"I don't have TikTok and I think it's terrible for the youth," said City College of San Francisco student Annie Nielsen. "I think it's putting what we want to see, other people, on our newsfeed rather than us searching for what we want to see."

Others say they're aware of the pitfalls of social media, so they use TikTok only to stay in contact with friends.

"I think TikTok, for me at least, is to be able to use the same app that my friends use if ever they do send things," said City College of San Francisco student Faith. "On my own time, I still prefer Instagram and other social media networks."

TikTok is fighting back and asking users to talk to their lawmakers and urging them to vote "NO."

The House vote doesn't mean we will see a TikTok ban in the immediate future, the Senate still needs to vote.