How SNAP and CalFresh work and who is eligible

SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is the largest federal anti-hunger program in the United States, also known as food stamps.

The program provides monthly benefits to low-income households to help them buy food. Benefits are issued on an Electronic Benefits Transfer or EBT card, which works like a debit card and can be used at grocery stores. More than 40 million Americans rely on this program.

In California, the SNAP program is called CalFresh.

The federal government shutdown is threatening to suspend these SNAP benefits, after the US Department of Agriculture last week, in a message on its website, that payments would not be issued on Nov. 1.

Here are some frequently asked questions about SNAP:

Am I eligible for SNAP?

Your household must meet certain requirements to be eligible for SNAP and receive benefits. If your state agency determines that you are eligible to receive SNAP benefits, you will receive benefits back to the date you submitted your application.

How do I apply?

You must apply for SNAP in the state where you currently live. Because each state has a different application form and process, a member of your household must contact your state agency directly to apply.

You can contact your state agency by visiting your local SNAP office, visiting your state agency’s website, or calling your state’s toll-free SNAP Information hotline. Some states have online applications that can be completed from the state agency website. In California, it's called CalFresh.

How do I receive SNAP benefits?

If you are found eligible, you will receive SNAP benefits on an Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, card, which works like a debit card. Benefits are automatically loaded into your account each month. You can use your EBT card to buy groceries at authorized food stores and retailers.

What are SNAP income limits?

In most cases, your household must meet both the gross and net income limits described below or you are not eligible for SNAP and cannot receive benefits. Click here for details.

Are non-citizens eligible for SNAP benefits?

SNAP eligibility has never been extended to undocumented non-citizens. Specific requirements for who may be eligible have changed substantially over the years and become more complicated in certain areas. The Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 limits eligibility for SNAP benefits to U.S. citizens and certain lawfully present non-citizens. Generally, to qualify for SNAP, non-citizens must meet one of the following criteria: Lived in the United States for at least five years, receive disability-related assistance or benefits, or be under 18 years old.

What about President Trump's One Big Beautiful Act?

The USDA said that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 changes certain eligibility factors for SNAP. This includes changes to the SNAP work requirements and non-citizen eligibility. As of Thursday, the federal government said they are in the process of updating their site with the changes made by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025.