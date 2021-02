article

The 2021 Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade airs Saturday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT on KTVU and KTVU.com/live. The parade will be re-broadcased in two encore presentations on KTVU Plus on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

TUNE IN SATURDAY EVENING TO WATCH LIVE, or CLICK HERE.