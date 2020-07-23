Human remains discovered by San Bruno public works crew

article

San Bruno police are investigating human remains that were discovered this week by a city public works crew.

An autopsy performed by the San Mateo County Coroner's office concluded that it was a male body discovered by workers responding to a garbage clean-up request in the area of Geoffrey and Susan drives. That's where they found the remains inside a large construction bag, emitting a foul odor near some brush.

The investigation is ongoing and involves San Bruno police detectives, the coroner's office and San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call police at (650) 616-7100.