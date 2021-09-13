Human remains found at Point Reyes National Seashore

Human skeletal remains were found in a remote part of Point Reyes National Seashore, park officials said Monday.

The remains were found "in a remote location away from any trails" on September 9, officials said in a statement announcing that there would be an investigation.

There was no personal identification located with the remains, which appear to have been in that location for some time. The cause of death is yet to be determined and there are no initial indicators of foul play, the seashore's statement said.

The National Park Service law enforcement and Marin County Sheriff’s Department are leading the investigation.

The rugged terrain can be dangerous, and authorities advise hikers to always let someone know where they plan to hike and when they plan to return.

In July, the body of a missing hiker was found near the former Arch Rock area of Point Reyes National Seashore.

