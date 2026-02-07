Human remains found inside burnt San Bruno building where fatal shooting occurred

article

The Brief The San Bruno police and fire departments were sent to the scene of a fatal shooting and fire on Friday afternoon. A 31-year-old man was found fatally shot at the building. After the fire was extinguished, authorities found unidentified human remains inside the structure. Police said the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the identity of the remains and how the person died.



Authorities on Saturday announced they found human remains inside the burnt wreckage of a building in San Bruno where a man was also fatally shot on Friday.

The backstory:

The San Bruno Police Department got a 9-1-1 call at around 3 p.m. Friday of a shooting in the 100 block of Keefe Court, where officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injury. His name was not released.

The structure police were called to appeared to be completely decimated by the fire that had ripped through.

When he was asked, San Bruno Police Chief Matt Lethin said it was suspected that the shooter was still inside the incinerated house. He added that the shooting did not appear to be random.

"We do have the suspect, through investigating leads, identified and that it was known to the residents of the house in question," said the chief.

The discovery:

After the fire at the building was extinguished, authorities searched the structure and uncovered the human remains.

Police said the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the identity of the remains and how the person died.