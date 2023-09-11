Human remains found in Arizona identified as Army veteran

Authorities say human remains that were found 27 years ago outside of Kingman have been identified as a United States Army veteran.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found on Jan. 22, 1996, in a shallow grave three miles north of Stockton Hills Road by two men who were looking for rocks and walking their dogs.

The victim's cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

After several unsuccessful attempts to identify the victim, investigators in February sent a sample to a laboratory in Texas. Using advanced DNA testing, the lab was able to identify the victim as Sherman George from Los Angeles County, California.

MCSO says George frequented the desert area in California and in Mohave County with his Army friends. While serving in the military, George was based out of Fort Liberty.

"He was estranged from his family, so he was never reported missing," the sheriff's office said. "He was last seen by them in 1994."

MCSO is asking anyone with information on George to contact them at 928-753-0753, ext. 4288. When calling, you're asked to reference report number 96-01362.

