Human remains found near Venice Beach in Half Moon Bay

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains found early Sunday afternoon near Venice Beach in Half Moon Bay.

The Sheriff's Office says they responded to the open space area between Venice Beach and Highway 1 after receiving a report of a possibly deceased person.

Deputies say they canvassed the field where they located an unidentified person who was obviously deceased in a homeless encampment.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau and San Mateo County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

As of Sunday evening, the person had not been identified.

Anyone has information regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-(800) 547-2700.