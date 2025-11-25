Human remains found at Ocean Beach in San Francisco
article
SAN FRANCISCO - Human remains were discovered Monday afternoon at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, authorities said.
Discovery
What we know:
The remains were found around 3:52 p.m. at the beach, which is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, according to the U.S. Park Police’s San Francisco Field Office. The initial call reported a suspicious death.
Featured
Investigation ongoing
What we don't know:
The remains have not been identified, and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
The Source: Information for this story was obtained from the United States Parks Police.