Human remains found at Ocean Beach in San Francisco

Published  November 25, 2025 3:59pm PST
San Francisco
San Francisco Ocean Beach.

SAN FRANCISCO - Human remains were discovered Monday afternoon at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, authorities said.

The remains were found around 3:52 p.m. at the beach, which is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, according to the U.S. Park Police’s San Francisco Field Office. The initial call reported a suspicious death.

Investigation ongoing

The remains have not been identified, and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

The Source: Information for this story was obtained from the United States Parks Police.

