Human trafficking sting operation leads to arrests at San Rafael hotel

San Rafael police on Tuesday announced arrests stemming from a countywide human trafficking sting carried out at a hotel.

Investigators said their operation targeted sex traffickers and those intending to pay money for sex, particularly those seeking minors. It also sought to help, educate, and offer services to victims of human trafficking.

As part of the sting, police said detectives set up decoy ads on websites where buyers were known to look for women offering sexual services for pay. Suspects were arrested last Friday at a hotel where officers pretending to be a 16-year-old girl were waiting.

"The focus of this operation was specifically looking for female juveniles who might be trafficked, and buyers seeking minors," police said.

The sting resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Jose Capir Tucubal of San Rafael, who police said came to the hotel after agreeing to pay for sexual acts with a 16-year-old. Tucubal was arrested on a charge of soliciting a minor for lewd purposes.

Police said the operation also led to the arrest of another San Rafael resident, 22-year-old Yefrin Deleon Gomez, who faced the same charge of soliciting a minor for lewd purposes.

In addition, detectives said they made contact with a woman who had agreed to come to the hotel to accept sexual acts in return for money. Police said the woman was provided anti-trafficking resources and was then released.

But a 24-year-old man, Jason Jermaine Wright Jr., who was seen in the woman’s vehicle was cited. Police said they found "significant evidence that led investigators to believe Wright was aiding the female in prostitution."

The six-hour operation was a result of a partnership with nine other agencies including the California Highway Patrol, the police departments of Fairfax, Novato, Sausalito, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, as well as sex assault victim advocacy group: Community Violence Solutions.

The agencies were a part of the Marin Coalition to End Human Trafficking. "The coalition works to identify resources that support survivors of human trafficking and help to hold offenders accountable," police said.