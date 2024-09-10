Humboldt County pair charged by feds in U.S. Capitol invasion

The Brief Man and woman from Humboldt County charged by feds with taking part in U.S. Capitol invasion Two free on bond after appearing in court



A man and woman from Humboldt County have been charged in federal court with taking part in the invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says Kristen Oliver Cunningham, 53, and his partner, Stacey Urhammer, 54, were caught on surveillance footage at different locations within the building on that day in January 2021. Cunningham had a red hat on, while Urhammer wore an American flag bandanna and red-patterned jacket, authorities said.

Investigators say they interviewed an unidentified tipster in 2022, who told them Urhammer admitted that the two had been at the Capitol.

"They identified them through someone that called after the government made public those videos, and said, 'I can tell you who that is,'" said KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza.

Court documents obtained by KTVU say the pair are seen in surveillance footage entering the capitol through the Senate wing door and pushing themselves against the wall after a police line pushed the crowd back into the area.

The two can be seen in this image walking near the House wing door, being directed out of the Capitol by police and standing outside the building.

Investigators say they were inside the capitol for about 40 minutes that day.

Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday, and formal charges were filed Thursday.

"That could take years before the federal government catches with them," Cardoza said.

He said he can't account for any delay in the case. But he said just because someone's caught video doesn't mean the case is a slam dunk.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that they've captured people on video at the Capitol. The problem is, who are these people, how do we identify them and then once we identify them, how do we capture them?" Cardozz said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow Henry on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan