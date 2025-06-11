Hundreds gather in Oakland's Fruitvale to support immigrants and oppose ICE

Hundreds of people attended what organizers call a vigil in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood on Tuesday, to show solidarity with immigrant communities and oppose ICE and President Donald Trump's mobilization of the National Guard.

There were live performances, speakers and prayers.

Organizers said staying silent is not an option in this political climate.

Aztec dancers kicked off the event.

It was a display of culture as a weapon of resistance.

"It's really, really important that we are all brave and exercise our courage to stand up against oppression," said Farima Pour-Khorshid of Hayward.

She said she's a professor at USF and has students who are undocumented.

This event drew many families.

"It affects me a lot because my parents are immigrants at some point," said Diane Del Rio of Oakland.

She said her parents were undocumented, but later became U.S. citizens.

She attended the vigil with her children to be the voice for those who are targeted and fear deportation.

"There's family that I have who don't feel safe going to work. Unfortunately, they have to go to work to be able to make ends meet," said Del Rio.

Mayor Barbara Lee was there, saying that "immigrant communities are the heartbeat of Oakland."

She pledged to support peaceful demonstrations.

"We are working closely with our emergency response teams to make sure your first amendment rights to peacefully protest and to peacefully assemble, that they're protected," Lee said.

Organizers described the vigil as a gathering for people to find comfort and strength.

"I have a mixture of grief and anger," said Norma Orozco of the Ella Baker Center, "My best place to be and what I can do is organize spaces like these for folks to come together, grieve together, and so that we can build power."

This event was organized by a coalition of community groups.

They said they're focused on rapid response, which means where ICE shows up, they will be there to observe and to let those targeted know their rights.

