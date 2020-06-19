Hundreds gather at Pinole Valley High School to pay last respects to federal officer gunned down in Oakland

Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement officers came to Pinole Valley High School to say goodbye to David Patrick Underwood, and perhaps find a way forward from the violent act that took his life.

"I am angered by my brothers death. But I am not angry. We can not let angry emotion drive our lives," his sister Angela Underwood Jacobs told those in attendance.

Underwood died in a drive-by shooting May 29th during a protest in downtown Oakland that tuned violent.

He was working as a contract federal protective service officer for the Department of Homeland Security, guarding the Federal building on Clay Street.

"Patrick was a hero to us. He put his life on the line for all of us. He needs to recognized as a hero," said long time friend George Phillips.

Police arrested two men for murder after Santa Cruz sherff's deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was also killed.

"The Department of Homeland Security and each of our employees will proudly pick up Pat and carry his legacy. We will remember his name," said Chad Wolf, acting chief of the Department of Homeland Security.

Underwood grew up in Pinole and graduated from Pinole Valley High School where he was a star basketball and baseball player, before attending Contra Costa College.

"Every weekend our family grandmother, great grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins wouild go to Fernandez Park. We'f be the loudest people there," recalled Underwood Jacobs.

Co-workers described Underwood as a hard, dedicated worker who always arrrived early for his shift. Friends say he treated everyone with respect, and those he cared about as if he was their big brother.

"He didn't judge anyone for the color of their skin. But for what they had in their hearts," said Phillips.

Those who spoke expressed hoped for positve change.

"We will choose a path to focus on turning this tragedy into hope for a better tomorrow, and hope for equally for all," said Pinole Police Chief Neil Gang.

"I hope and trust this righteous path leads to the end of discrimination against any person of color or anyone who wore a badge," said Underwood Jacobs.

Underwood was 53 years old.