Loved ones gather in Pinole to honor slain federal protective officer

Family, friends, and law enforcement officials gathered Friday for a memorial service honoring slain federal protective service officer David Patrick Underwood.

Underwood lived in Pinole and will be remembered at 11 a.m. at the Pinole Valley High School theater.

“Pat Underwood was murdered because he wore a uniform,” David Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, said at a news conference at the Dellums building.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged Air Force sergeant Steven Carrillo for Underwood's death, saying he used the protest as cover for the crime and for his escape.

Eight days later, Carillo separately faces state charges in the June 6 fatal shooting of Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and the wounding of four other officers in the community of Ben Lomond outside the beachfront city of Santa Cruz.

A service for Gutzwiller was held on Wednesday.