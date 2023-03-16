Hundreds of tiny homes headed to San Jose

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending hundreds of brand new, tiny homes to the city of San Jose to house the homeless.

Then, it will be up to city leaders to decide where to put those homes, and who will live in them.

The cities will own the homes and will have to figure out how to run them and provide things like restrooms, garbage pick-up and social services.

"In California, we are using every tool in our toolbox – including the largest-ever deployment of small homes in the state – to move people out of encampments and into housing," Newsom said in a statement on Thursday. "The crisis of homelessness will never be solved without first solving the crisis of housing – the two issues are inextricably linked. We are tackling this issue at the root of the problem by addressing the need to create more housing, faster in California."

San Jose is one of four cities in California that will be getting these small homes from the state. Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento will also receive hundreds of these small homes.

In all, there will be 1,200 new tiny homes as part of this project.

The goal is to move people out of homeless encampments, and into those homes as temporary housing.

It's part of the governor's plan to allocate $1 billion in state money, to reduce homelessness.

The California National Guard will help set up these small home communities.

The governor hopes the homes will be set up by the fall.