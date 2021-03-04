Hundreds of vaccine appointments canceled at Golden Gate Fields following protest

A protest demonstration at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley led by animal rights activists has forced the cancellation of hundreds of vaccine appointments, officials with the racetrack said.

About two dozen people from the organization Direct Action Everywhere gathered at the racing facility Thursday afternoon to protest the abuse of animals at the racetrack, the Berkeley Police Department told KTVU.

The grassroots network said it's also protesting in response to "widespread COVID outbreaks among workers at the facility."

Direction Action Everywhere claims that the powers that be have ignored requests for enforcement action and have not addressed the issues head on.

The racetrack said it has no issues with the right to protest, but that comes at an expense. Golden Gate Fields said in a tweet, "the current actions of the protesters have forced the closure of the onsite COVID vaccination clinic, and hundreds of people have already had their vaccinations cancelled."

The facility has not yet said when vaccinations will resume.

The racetrack has had a few tough few months. Last November, a coronavirus outbreak sickened over 200 employees. And just a week ago, 3 horses died within a 4 day span.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.