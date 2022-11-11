I-680 in Pleasanton reopens after overturned big rig crash

An overturned big-rig blocked northbound Interstate Highway 680 for nearly five hours Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Bernal Avenue.

No one was reported injured in the crash, which caused traffic to be diverted off the highway.

All lanes eventually reopened on the highway by around 10 a.m., CHP officials said.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.