'I forgive you,' says owner of San Francisco pet shop who narrowly missed bullet

The owner of a pet store in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood said Friday that he narrowly missed getting shot when someone opened fire outside his shop.

"Fear. Scared. I was scared for my life," said Daniel Howard.

Surveillance video shows chaos as the gunman opened fire outside Shipyard K-9 Supplies on Innes Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"I was able to hit the deck right on time. I was grazed by a bullet. I'm thanking God every day that I'm still here," Howard told KTVU.

San Francisco police say someone in a car pulled up to a security guard and another man on the street. The guard works at a cannabis shop next door.

"The car rolled up on them, stopped right in front of my store and they just began shooting," Howard said.

The two ran into the pet shop to get away. The guard stumbled into a display table - and then made a beeline for the bathroom.

"They ran in, trying to get away from the gunshots and during the process, my store was just riddled with bullets," Howard said.

The guard soon came out of the bathroom and realized he had been shot in the arm.

"He was like, 'D, I'm hit, I'm hit, like call somebody, do something.' "

The guard was taken to the hospital.

Police say the shooter took off in the car. No arrest has been made.

Howard and his family have run the business in hunters point for about four months.

The bullet holes and mayhem, a stark contrast to fur baby photo shoots and birthday parties.

Howard says he had one thought as the gunman shot up his shop.

"Duck, like I want to make it home to my family, you know? Today is not my day," Howard said.

He says he's glad his wife and kids weren't there at the time.

He has a message for the shooter.

"I forgive you. I forgive you already," he said.

But at the same time, "jumping out and shooting, shooting our own people, just shooting in general, this is not working for us. It's not working for anybody," he said.

Howard said he's grateful to the neighborhood for helping him clean up. A GofundMe originally set up to help his family start the business is accepting donations for repairs.