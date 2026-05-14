Could an ICE detention center come to South Bay? Local leaders vow to fight it

The Brief Santa Clara County leaders and immigration advocates say documents suggest a Gilroy site could become a federal ICE detention center. County officials argue the 26-acre property is not zoned for detention use and say they are prepared to challenge the project in court. Legal experts say the Trump administration cannot unilaterally build an ICE detention facility without following local zoning laws and likely congressional approval.



Santa Clara County leaders say they have seen documents suggesting a site east of the Gilroy outlet malls could become a federal immigration detention center.

The proposed site is located in the 7200 block of Holsclaw Road.

Immigration advocates, elected officials and county leaders gathered Thursday to denounce any potential expansion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the South Bay and wider Bay Area.

County officials say they are prepared to challenge the Trump administration in court.

"An attack on the immigrant community is an attack on Santa Clara County," county counsel Tony LoPresti said.

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County says federal government leasing site

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LoPresti said the 26-acre property on Holsclaw Road is being leased by the federal government for $26.5 million.

Advocates claim construction activity is already underway at the site.

"Construction workers are on the property in Gilroy, putting in private fences, knocking down greenhouses. DHS is threatening to build a detention center," said Maritza Maldonado of the Immigrant Protection & Empowerment Network.

Once construction is complete, activists and local leaders fear the site could expand ICE operations targeting undocumented residents in the South Bay.

"We do not want any type of ICE facility in our community," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Betty Duong.

Community voices concerns

What they're saying:

Community members say reports of a potential detention center have created fear and uncertainty among residents.

"Families across South County have experienced a tremendous amount of insecurity and anxiety surrounding reports of a potential ICE center," said Ken Christopher, a Gilroy garlic farmer.

LoPresti said the property is not zoned for use as a detention center and said the county is prepared to sue the Trump administration to stop the project if necessary.

"There have been legal battles against detention centers across the nation. Many have been successful, many have not," he said. "We’re learning from what’s happened elsewhere."

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Legal experts question federal authority

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Legal experts say the federal government cannot simply override local zoning laws to build a detention center.

"I’m not aware of any law that Congress has passed that just authorizes the government to come in and build an ICE detention facility," said David Sloss, a constitutional law professor at Santa Clara University. "The president on his own has no authority to override local zoning regulations."

He said congressional approval would likely be required for such a project.

Another community phone call on the issue is scheduled for May 22.