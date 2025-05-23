Trailblazing SF Supervisor Harvey Milk honored on what would be his 95th birthday



Harvey Milk, former San Francisco supervisor and California's first openly gay elected official, would have turned 95 years old on May 22, 2025.

City officials and community members celebrated the iconic leader with an event that included a march to honor Milk in the Castro District where he lived and worked.

About one hundred people gathered near the corner of Market and Castro to celebrate his birthday on Thursday evening.

The mood was upbeat, yet defiant.

People who attended said it's important to keep his memory alive.

It was a street celebration that included live musical performances.

Milk empowered the gay community through representation and activism.

He was a native New Yorker, but organizers say he became who he was meant to be when he made San Francisco his home.

In turn, the city became a welcoming place to people who didn't feel at home elsewhere.

"There was something special about Harvey Milk. But there's also something special about the city of San Francisco that invites people to be themselves," said Brian Springfield, event organizer and executive director with Friends of Harvey Milk Plaza.

During the event, Mayor Daniel Lurie proclaimed this to be Harvey Milk Day in San Francisco to the delight of the audience.

Milk was elected to the board of supervisors in 1977.

He authored a bill that became a law banning discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Milk served less than a year before he was assassinated by a fellow supervisor, but he left a lasting legacy.

"The importance of keeping this movement alive. And the spirit to rise up," said Adilifu Fundi, who attended the event.

He said he moved from San Diego to San Francisco decades ago, due in large part to being inspired by Milk.

People invoked the spirit of Milk as they rallied, chanted, and marched with signs.

They said they are standing up and speaking out against the current political climate,

"The LGBTQ community is under aggressive assault at the state level, throughout the country, by the president. Harvey taught us how to fight," said State Sen. Scott Wiener, who also served as San Francisco supervisor earlier in his career.

Artist Deidre DeFranceaux from Santa Rosa carried an umbrella that had multiple images of Milk, artwork that she said came from a portrait she painted.

"Harvey is a symbol of freedom. He had the guts and the courage to follow what he thought was right against all odds," said DeFranceaux.

Supporters quoted milk as saying "hope will never be silent."

They said they're celebrating his birthday with the joy and hope that Milk himself left behind.



