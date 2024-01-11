Identity of Phoenix man killed in Vallejo released

The identity of a 26-year-old Phoenix man who died in a crash on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo in December has been released by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Jonathan Jackson was driving a 2001 Lexus on the highway near the Georgia Street overcrossing around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 21 when for some reason he made an abrupt move to the left, then an abrupt move to the right and collided with the left front tire of a 2007 GMC, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The Lexus spun out, left the roadway and hit two trees and a concrete wall, causing it to roll over. Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP. He died at the scene.

The GMC driver and a 9-year-old girl in his car were not injured in the collision, according to the CHP.