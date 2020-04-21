IKEA shares famous Swedish meatball recipes

article

With the shelter-in-place orders keeping Americans indoors, IKEA is sharing its famous Swedish meatball recipe as and its cafes are currently shuttered amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ingredients:

Meatballs

Makes 16 – 20

500 grams (or 17.6 ounces) ground beef

250 grams (or 8.8 ounces) ground pork

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3½ ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients: ‘Iconic’ Swedish Cream Sauce

Dash of oil

40 grams (3 tablespoons) butter

40 grams (3 tablespoons) plain flour

150 milliliters (⅔ cup) vegetable stock

150 milliliters (⅔ cup) beef stock

150 milliliters (⅔ cup)l thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Directions:

Combine beef and pork and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven (325 degrees F) and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Begin making the cream sauce: In frying pan, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously, for 2 minutes, allowing the flour to cook through. Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, 2 teaspoons of soy sauce and 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard. Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.

When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes – either creamy mashed potatoes or mini new boiled potatoes. Enjoy!