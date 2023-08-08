IKEA store in San Francisco sets an opening date

IKEA, the Swedish retailer, now says it plans to open its first San Francisco store on August 23.

The opening was delayed from February. The store at 945 Market Street, between 5th and 6th streets, will have more than 52,000 square feet of space on three levels. It will be the first retailer at the 6X6 shopping center that has remained vacant for the better part of the last decade.

The San Francisco store will also offer a buyback service for store credit on select used IKEA furniture.

Second-hand furniture will be re-sold in a special section.

Ikea says opening day will include a ribbon cutting, workshops and giveaways.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

The city's downtown corridor has struggled with both post-pandemic office and retail vacancies. This past spring, the owner of the Westfield Centre mall said they will be transferring management of the shopping mall to its lender. At the time, the owner said they were facing challenging operating conditions such as a reduction in foot traffic.

It remains to be seen if Swedish furniture will fare any better along Market Street.