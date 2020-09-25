Illegal marijuana grow operation found in Hayward's Garin Regional Park

article

Officers uncovered an illegal marijuana grow operation at a regional park in Hayward, authorities said.

Officers with the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department were on routine patrol of Garin Regional Park when they located the marijuana site.

Park officials said the illegal pot was found in rugged and remote terrain. Due to the high fire danger potential, officers had to act quickly to clear the area.

Officers and Alameda County sheriff's deputies conducted a marijuana eradication operation and seized 500 plants, weighing almost 2,000 pounds.

Officials said evidence suggests that another 500 plants had already been harvested.

No one was located at the site.