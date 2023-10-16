Illegal Oakland sideshows take over intersections

Illegal sideshows took over two intersections in Oakland on over the weekend.

The first was at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Market Street.

Cars were seen doing donuts in front a large crowd around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The second took place about a half hour later at Maritime and Grand Avenue.

The sideshow activity lasted about 20 minutes before the crowds dispersed.

In both cases, police were reportedly nearby but were not seen engaging with the crowd.