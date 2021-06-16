'I'm not messing around,' Antioch mayor says he's pulling out all stops to curb sideshows

Antioch police are preparing to take action as the city has declared itself a no sideshow zone. The police department says it's gathered information indicating that a sideshow is being planned this weekend in Antioch.

Police say the planned sideshow could involve off-road vehicles.

On Wednesday morning, the Antioch police chief and mayor outlined steps the city is taking to prevent the sideshow and enforce the law.

"I'm not messing around with anybody. This is not the place to conduct this type of activity. And I will not tolerate it. And neither will the chief and neither will the city. And we will employ every measure possible to stop this from happening. I warn every single organizer of this event to cancel this by Friday. And if not, you're going to be met with the full force of the Antioch police department with my support," said Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe.

Thorpe and police chief Tammany Brooks said any vehicles involved in sideshows will be impounded for 30 days, and will cost $3,000 for the owners to retrieve their vehicles.

Violators will also get citations from police. Those will cost at least $300 each.