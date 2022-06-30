Improving weather aids fight against Sierra Nevada wildfire

Improving weather aided the battle against a Sierra Nevada wildfire that has forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured seven firefighters, authorities said Thursday.

The Rices Fire did not grow overnight, remaining at 904 acres while containment increased to 12%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Firefighters were aided by cooler weather and an increase in humidity, Cal Fire said.

SEE ALSO: Young woman reported missing in Oakland found dead

The wildfire began with a structure fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River.

Evacuation orders remained in place for 250 homes in small nearby communities. About 300 people were affected by the orders, as of Wednesday night.

At least one structure was destroyed.

The fire burned down to the Yuba River but did not cross over into neighboring Yuba County.