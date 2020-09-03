In Marin County, some schools get permission to open classrooms

article

Fifteen schools in Marin County obtained permission to begin instructing students in classrooms again as soon as September 8, county officials announced Thursday.

Marin County shut all classrooms in March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instruction has largely been limited to what can be conducted on computers with internet connections.

Another 11 schools have applied for similar waivers, the county said.

The Marin County Public Health office said the transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade schools that may reopen are:

Advertisement

All Children Academics (K-5), San Rafael

Bayside Martin Luther King Jr. Academy (K-6), Marin City

Caulbridge School (K-6), San Rafael

Chronos Academy (K-6), San Anselmo

Laguna Elementary (K-6), Chileno Valley, West Marin

Lincoln Elementary (K-6), Hicks Valley, West Marin

Lycee Francais (K-6), Sausalito

Marin Waldorf (K-6), San Rafael

Mt. Tamalpais School (K-1), Mill Valley

New Village School (K-6), Sausalito

Northbridge Academy (2-6), Mill Valley

San Domenico School (K-6), San Anselmo

St. Anselm School, San Anselmo

Terra Marin (1-6), Mill Valley

Terra Micro Marin (K-6), Mill Valley

“The progress we’ve made is making it possible to consider school reopenings,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County public health officer. “We’re at a critical juncture, and our ability to get kids back into school is up to all of us. It’s not time to relax our protective measures.”

Under the state's color-coded rating system, Marin County is purple, meaning that COVID-19 cases are widespread. But the health office cited positive trends and raised the possibility all schools, including places of higher education, could reopen for in-person instruction sometime after September 22.

As part of their applications, the schools had to develop modifications to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.