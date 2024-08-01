Info sought about man who allegedly exposed, touched himself at public library

Police are asking for the public's help to find more possible victims in an indecent exposure incident at a Mountain View library.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Max Davidson Wednesday afternoon at the Mountain View Public Library at 585 Franklin St. after he allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of a female victim earlier in the week.

Police said the incident occurred Sunday around noon when Davidson allegedly asked the victim a question as she walked by. When she turned towards the suspect, she saw him exposing and inappropriately touching himself.

The man ran before the police arrived. An investigation identified Davidson as a suspect, and on Wednesday, a Mountain View police officer patrolling the area found Davidson in the library.

Davidson was arrested and charged with failing to register as a sex registrant and indecent exposure with prior convictions, officials said. The 38-year-old Mountain View resident was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police believe there are more victims and are asking for possible witnesses to speak with the department. Witnesses or those with additional information are asked to contact MVPD Sgt. Matthew Hom at matthew.hom@mountainview.gov or at (650) 903-6344.