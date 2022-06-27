Interstate 80 identified as one of worst corridors in U.S.

Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area.

AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.

In fact, AAA predicts 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the long holiday.

That's a 3.7% increase from last year.

The number of people traveling by car is expected to break a record, despite high gas prices.

AAA said the 42 million people who are planning to drive could be the result of ongoing concerns about flight cancellations and delays.

The number of people traveling by air is expected to be the lowest since 2011.





