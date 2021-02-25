Investigators believe missing SF teen traveling with runaway from out of state

Authorities investigating the case of a missing 14-year-old from San Francisco believe the girl is traveling with a runaway from Michigan.

Investigators with the San Francisco Police Department said they obtained new information that Katlin Gallaread is possibly in the company of 16-year-old Tyler Sexton. Sexton has been reported missing out of Monroe, Michigan, authorities said.

Katlin Gallaread, 14, pictured left and Tyler Sexton, 16, photographed right.

Gallaread's family has been worried about the teen's safety since she left home one week ago.

Her father Jason Gallaread said bank records show money has been withdrawn from her account since she's been gone.

"I'm very sad. heartbroken. I'm very concerned for my daughter. The streets are very tough. There's a lot of sick individuals out here," Gallaread said.

Katlin Gallaread, 14, and Tyler Sexton, 16, on public transit.

He said the teen has no history of running away, but she left behind a note that indicated she was depressed because of the isolation caused by COVID restrictions.

Authorities have not said how the teens met and where they are headed, but they may be traveling by bus or train. Anyone who sees them should contact their local law enforcement agency.