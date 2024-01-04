Active shooter reported at Iowa high school

A shooting has been reported at a high school in Iowa.

The shooting reportedly took place at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office told FOX News they are investigating a potential active shooter, but did not give any more information. They could not comment on social media reports that the shooter took their own life, and could only say their investigation is ongoing.

Perry High School scene, via FOX

An enormous number of emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town's middle school and high school. According to WHO 13 in Des Moines, the first reports came in about 7:40 a.m. local time.

"There are a bunch of speculative numbers floating around," said Dirk Cavanaugh, Perry’s mayor. "We have no confirmed numbers of who was involved yet."

It's the students' first day back at school following winter break.

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

"I just want to know that he’s safe and OK," Jolliff said. "They won’t tell me nothing."

Map of Perry, Iowa

Police said a news conference is scheduled at about 10 a.m. Central time.

Perry High School is part of the Perry Community School District and serves about 1,785 students, according to its website. The high school is located about 35 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Perry School Board President Linda Andorf provided the following statement to LiveNow from FOX: "We need to put a stop to all of this stupid behavior because our children are being subject to things they should not be subjected to. We need to be able to learn how to solve problems without violence."

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was scheduled to host a campaign rally at a restaurant in Perry, Iowa, on Thursday. The Iowa caucuses, the first major hurdle for US presidential campaigns, are less than two weeks away.

Perry High School map

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.