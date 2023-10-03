Irish pub in Oakland closing doors for good

An Irish pub in Oakland is closing its doors for good at the end of the month.



Slainte Pub and Grub, located on Broadway and Second near Jack London Square, has been in business for seven years.

The owners said a number of factors went into the decision to close, including crime and the increasing costs of supplies and labor.

In a statement on their website, the company said that they "just can’t make the numbers work anymore. This means that we, like so many others, have made the heartbreaking decision to close" on Oct. 31.

"We Irish have a phrase: Slán go foill," the company said. "It means goodbye for now. It seems appropriate in this situation. Who knows? Maybe someone else out there who has always wanted an Irish pub can pick up the torch and make it go."

