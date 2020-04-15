IRS launches tool for Americans to track COVID-19 stimulus check

The IRS launched a new feature on its website Wednesday to help Americans track their economic impact payments.

The feature is called “Get my Payment” and it allows taxpayers who filed their returns in 2018 or 2019 to input their bank information to receive their payment by direct deposit. The feature also lets taxpayers check the status of their payment, but many told KTVU on social media that they received messages saying their payment status was “unavailable.”

The IRS sent a tweet Wednesday afternoon saying the website was operating at record volumes. It also said people may receive that message if: they are not eligible for a payment; if they recently filed through the new IRS Non-Filers tool; if they receive SSA, RRB, SSI, or VA benefits – their information is not yet available; or if they are required to file taxes and have not done so for 2018 and 2019.

Physical checks in the mail are expected to be send out by the end of the month with President Trump’s name printed on them. At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Trump answered a question about why his name is being printed on the checks.

“I do understand it’s not delaying anything and I’m satisfied with that,” Trump said. “I don’t imagine it’s a big deal. I’m sure people will be very happy to get a big, fat beautiful check and my name is on it.”

Special Agent Arlette Lee with the IRS criminal investigation division in Northern California, said as people wait for their payments, they should also be on the lookout for scam artists who may try to take your money. The agency is aware of scams by phone, email, text message and social media with people pretending to be IRS representatives who claim they can help people receive their money faster.

“If you do get that call, you know it’s a scam,” Lee said. “The IRS does not reach out to you by text or social media to ask you about personal information or banking information”

If you are a victim of a coronavirus scam related to your economic impact payment, you can OaklandFieldOffice@ci.irs.gov.