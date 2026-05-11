2 charged in Oakland sideshow that broke out during IShowSpeed visit

The Brief Two men have been charged with organizing an illegal Oakland sideshow that erupted during streamer IShowSpeed’s Bay Area visit. Prosecutors say the event involved dangerous stunts, including cars doing donuts. The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned May 27.



Two men have been charged with organizing a sideshow in Oakland during viral streamer IShowSpeed’s stop in the city as part of his Bay Area tour.

Charges filed

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced charges against Axel Cisnerosmentos and Aron Anaya. The misdemeanor charges include organizing and facilitating an illegal sideshow, as well as aiding and abetting a speed contest.

"Sideshows are not harmless gatherings," said Jones Dickson. "These illegal events routinely cause vandalism, reckless driving, injuries, property damage, and pose significant threats to public safety. Individuals who organize, promote, and facilitate these activities will be held accountable."

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned May 27.

Incident during livestream

IShowSpeed stopped at West Oakland’s Hyphy Burger in September for his nonstop livestream. While the sideshow didn't happen at the restaurant itself, where hundreds of fans were trying to get an autograph, the activity ramped up outside when a sideshow broke out on surrounding streets.

Drone footage from the livestream showed cars doing donuts at an intersection as Speed watched briefly before leaving the area.