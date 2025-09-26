Viral streamer IShowSpeed checks out Oakland's Hyphy Burger, sideshow

The viral streamer known as IShowSpeed stopped by the Bay Area on Thursday as one of his stops on a 35-day U.S. tour, which he's been filming nonstop online.

He stopped by YouTube in San Bruno, San Francisco City Hall to crash a wedding, and dropped by West Oakland's Hyphy Burger too, where it got a little chaotic where it seemed like hundreds of fans were trying to take a picture with him.

Then, outside, a sideshow broke out.

Drone video on Speed's livestream captured cars doing donuts in the intersection.

Speed was seen checking it out, but leaving the area shortly thereafter.



