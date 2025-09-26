Expand / Collapse search

Viral streamer IShowSpeed checks out Oakland's Hyphy Burger, sideshow

By
Published  September 26, 2025 7:16am PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
Viral YouTube streamer IShowSpeed stops in San Francisco on U.S. tour

There were throngs of fans across San Francisco and outside YouTube headquarters in San Bruno on Thursday, all to see the mysterious, unpredictable and viral streamer lovingly known as IShowSpeed.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The viral streamer known as IShowSpeed stopped by the Bay Area on Thursday as one of his stops on a 35-day U.S. tour, which he's been filming nonstop online. 

He stopped by YouTube in San Bruno, San Francisco City Hall to crash a wedding, and dropped by West Oakland's Hyphy Burger too, where it got a little chaotic where it seemed like hundreds of fans were trying to take a picture with him.

Then, outside, a sideshow broke out.

Drone video on Speed's livestream captured cars doing donuts in the intersection.

Speed was seen checking it out, but leaving the area shortly thereafter.


 

