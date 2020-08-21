'It could be weeks' before evacuated Santa Cruz and San Mateo county residents get to return home

A total of 64,000 residents, about twice the size of the city of Burlingame, have been evacuated because of the raging wildfires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties, where as of Friday morning had scorched 50,000 acres.

As for when residents can return home?

"I don't want to give false hope," said Santa Cruz County Chief Deputy Chris Clark. "It could, potentially, be weeks."

Cal Fire officials gave the latest update on the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire early Friday morning, noting the blaze's "historic" nature of the blazes.

"We have fires burning in areas that may have never burned at all," Cal Fire's Unit Chief Ian Larkin said.

There were evacuation orders in both counties, including Pescadero, San Gregorio, La Honda, Skylonda, Boulder Creek, Felton, Scotts Valley and the University of California Santa Cruz campus. More than 50 structures have burned, but officials believe that number will soar into the triple digits as they can get a better assessment of what was damaged and destroyed.

Advertisement

“It’s really sad to see what's happening,” said Dorn Claussen of Scotts Valley. “There’s nothing you can do about it. You are just a victim here.”

Claussen was watering down his house. Residents there were told to get out of town. Earlier in the day, sheriff deputies went door to door evacuating people in Felton and Zayante.

“It looks like I’m the last person here but I’m out,” said Dave Faulkner of Zayante. “I was going to wait until the fire jumped Highway 9 but evacuation orders are in.”

Mugs Hammer of Boulder Creek also stayed back to "try and save the houses around me. Because if they catch on fire, the chances of my house catching on fire much more likely."

But firefighters and law encorcement are imploring that people do not stay back to try to save their own homes.

Overnight, they had to pull some of their resources away from fighting the fire to rescue three people.

If people want to go back to try and recover any animals or pets they may have left behind, they can contact animal control for help with that.

EVACUATION WARNINGS FOR SAN MATEO COUNTY:

No Evacuation Warnings currently in place

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR SAN MATEO COUNTY:

Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area (Zone SMC E018)

Pescadero Creek County Park Area (Zone SMC E024)

Butano Community Area (Zone SMC E098)

Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community (Zone SMC E019)

Butano Creek Drainage (Zone SMC E055)

South Skyline Blvd. Area near Highway 9 (SMC E049)

Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve Area (Zone SMC E027)

Middleton Tract Area (Zone SMC E044)

Portola Redwoods State Park and the Portola Heights Community Area (Zone SMC E048)

Pescadero Beach Area (Zone SMC E075)

Bean Hollow Area (Zone SMC E042)

Pescadero Area (Zone SMC E043)

San Gregorio Area (Zone SMC E022)

La Honda Area (Zone SMC E028)

Red Barn Area (Zone SMC E010)

Russian Bridge Open Space Area (Zone SMC E027)

Skylonda Area (Zone SMC E012)

Langley Hill Area ( Zone SMC E010)

Paradise Park (Zones: CRZ 63, CRZ 64)

University of California Santa Cruz, campus only (Zone: SCZ 4)

EVACUATION WARNINGS FOR SANTA CRUZ COUNTY:

No Evacuation Warnings currently in place

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR SANTA CRUZ COUNTY:

Waterman Gap Loop, Upper HWY 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane (Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21)

Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road (BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43)

Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order. (CRZ1, CRZ2, CRZ3, CRZ4, CRZ5, CRZ10, CRZ11, CRZ12, CRZ13, CRZ14, CRZ15)

Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South is now under an evacuation order. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Areas of Alba Road, Hubbard Gulch and Fanning Grade. (BEN 1)

All areas of Ben Lomond (Zones BEN 2 – BEN 5)

The area of Lompico (Zones ZAY 11, ZAY 12)

All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Areas West of Highway 9 to Empire Grade

South from Bear Creek Road to Felton, this includes Ben Lomond

EVACUATION CENTERS

San Mateo County

Half Moon Bay High School, 1 Lewis Foster Drive, Half Moon Bay

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Fairground, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville

Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz

Santa Cru Seventh Day Adventist Camp Grounds, 1931 Soquel San Jose Rd

ROAD CLOSURES

Road closures are fluid and being coordinated with evolving evacuation warnings and orders.

San Mateo County

Pescadero Creek Road between Alpine and Cloverdale Rd.

Cloverdale Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek.

Alpine Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Skyline

Whitehouse Canyon Road at Highway 1

Portola Heights Road at Skyline

State Route 1 at Rossi Road

State Route 1 at Ano Nuevo

Santa Cruz County

State Route 1 at Shaffer Road

State Route 9 north bound at Alba Road

Empire Grade at Heller Drive

Felton Empire Road at Featherston Way