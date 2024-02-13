article

The Oakland Athletics has a new lead play-by-play announcer, and she’ll be making history as Major League Baseball’s first woman to take on the role.

On Tuesday, NBC Sports California announced it has hired Jenny Cavnar to call the majority of the A’s games when the 2024 season gets underway.

The sports broadcast veteran and Emmy Award winner has been the Colorado Rockies’ backup play-by-play announcer for more than a decade.

Her in-depth resume also includes covering the San Diego Padres as a reporter and anchor, calling both men’s and women’s college basketball on the Fox Sports 1 and Pac 12 network, as well as covering the National Hockey Leagues’ Anaheim Ducks and co-hosting an Olympics show.

Throughout her career, Cavnar has been no stranger to being a pioneer, defying gender barriers in the world of sports, as she was the first woman in 25 years to announce play-by-play on television for an MLB game in 2018.

In 2015, she was the first woman to provide radio analysis for a National League series. She was also the first woman to be named Colorado Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) in 2021.

Cavnar expressed her excitement to play out the next chapter of her career here in the Bay Area.

"It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A’s and their rich baseball history," she said in a news release. "Growing up the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game from a young age, along with the stories, history and relationships the game provides. I’m excited to start my 18th season as a major league broadcaster with my good friend, Dallas Braden, and share our experiences with the loyal fans of the Athletics as we go on this ride together."

Braden didn’t waste any time sharing how he felt about the news.

The former A’s pitcher and commentator took to social media, and in his colorful, animated style exclaimed, "Jenny Cavnar, come on down, girlfriend. That’s my partner!"

He went on to say, "I could not be more excited to roll up the sleeves and get to work with somebody who I have known for a very long time. And her depth and wealth of knowledge, when it comes to the baseball diamond, is going to be apparent from the first pitch. You're going to love her insight. You're going to love her energy."

Braden also reveled in the historic significance of Cavnar’s new position. "I could not be more honored to sit next to the first woman in baseball history to assume the role of play-by-play announcer," he said. "It’s a great day for baseball. It’s a great day for women in baseball."

Cavnar in turn expressed her appreciation to her friend and new work partner, saying, "Thanks for the warm welcome. Can’t wait to get to the Town!"



