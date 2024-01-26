'It's genocide': Protesters in Oakland rail in against Biden administration, call for ceasefire

As the United Nations high court stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, protesters rallied once more in Oakland on Friday, demanding action and holding firm to concerns over allegations of genocide; accusing President Biden of being complicit.

Unions, clergy, community members and Palestinians from the Bay Area all united outside the Oakland Federal Building in support of a civil lawsuit filed in federal court. The defendants: President Biden and his administration.

The protesters' impassioned message: The people of Palestine have the right to live in peace.

"If the Biden administration had the will, it could end this genocide today, if they wanted," said Sharif Zakout from Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC).

Defense for Children International - Palestine is suing President Biden and the federal government. The group is asking a judge for a preliminary injunction barring the U.S. from providing military, financial, and diplomatic support for Israel.

AROC said the U.S. is spending money that could be better spent.

"It could end the billions of dollars going to the genocide of my family and instead, using it on things like health care, housing, all the necessities that we need here for our people," Zakout said.

One man at the protest, who did not give his name, said his 1-and-a-half year old niece is in Gaza. She's alive, but he said other relatives were killed. He said the bombs are the easiest way for them to die, but he said he hopes there is a ceasefire soon.

Kimi Lee with Bay Resistance said clergy, union members and a wide coalition of diverse groups are all joining together to make clear their distaste for the president.

"What is happening in Palestine is beyond anything that we could imagine and the idea that his administration is denying that it's genocide is a problem," Lee said.

Protesters in Oakland call for a ceasefire in Gaza and want the Biden administration held accountable for what many consider to be genocide. Jan. 26, 2024.

Others within the community echoed Kim's sentiment.

"We here in the Bay Area, Arab communities, Palestinian communities, communities from all walks of life are coming to say no to genocide, and no U.S. funding for Israeli war," said Wassim Hage.

A number of streets around the Federal Building were blocked off by protesters or their cars.

SkyFOX flew above the scene and a large written message stated ‘Biden Complicit in Genocide.'

Organizers of the protest said they're doing everything in their power to end the violence, both in court and on the world stage.