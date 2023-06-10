'It’s hard to make sense of something so senseless.’ Mission residents respond to Friday night's mass shooting

After Friday night's mass shooting in the Mission District that sent nine people to the hospital, residents and city officials are thanking the community for coming together and speaking out about this latest act of violence.

One of the businesses impacted by Friday night’s shooting is Mission Skateboards, which was hosting a street party in a pop-up tent outside its storefront when the shooting occurred. The party was a celebration for Dying Breed clothing company, which sells its items inside Mission Skateboards.

"It’s hard to make sense of something so senseless," Mission Skateboards wrote on Facebook. "We watched our friends and neighbors selflessly tend to the wounded without question. Our peers were the best and bravest of San Francisco that we could have hoped for, we will forever be honored to have them in our lives. Grateful everyone survived."

According to San Francisco Police, the mass shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at the corner of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Witnesses said a gunman inside a car shot into a crowd of about 20 people.

In total, nine victims, eight men and one woman, were transported to General Hospital, where one was reportedly treated and released, and another was still in critical condition as of last night. The rest were reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

All victims were identified as adults ranging in age from 19 to 35, with one victim of an unknown age.

Following the shooting local leaders and residents denounced the violence.

"I just think it’s getting worse. They’ve got do something about this gun violence. It’s got to stop," Cynthia Castillo, a Mission resident, told KTVU.

At the inaugural Juneteenth Celebration in San Francisco on Saturday morning, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced police are doing everything they can to deliver justice.

"There isn’t a lot of information right now, sadly we know nine people have been shot. Fortunately, none of them died in this particular drive-by shooting," Breed said. "This is definitely heartbreaking and challenging not just for the Mission community, but for our city as a whole."

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott called the mass shooting "unacceptable."

"People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence. Investigators are working diligently, and we will have a visible police presence in the community where this occurred," Scott tweeted on Saturday.

State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) had similar remarks.

"The mass shooting in the Mission last night is both terrifying and tragic," Wiener tweeted. "I hope the victims recover quickly and the shooter is quickly caught. Given the tidal wave of guns in the U.S, no community is immune from gun violence. We must continue the work to put an end to this crisis."

