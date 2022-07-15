Ivana Trump's death determined to be accidental, medical examiner says

Ivana Trump died Thursday after a fall that resulted in blunt impact injuries to the torso, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.

The spokesperson for the medical examiner's office said the fall is considered to be accidental.

"Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation," the medical examiner's office said.

FILE - Ivana Trump attends Zang Toi during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on Sept. 9, 2014 in New York City. (Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told Fox News on Thursday that Ivana Trump was found unconscious "in close proximity" to the bottom of a staircase in her apartment.

The New York City Fire Department responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at Trump's residence on Thursday afternoon, a source told Fox News.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that someone at Trump's residence called police to ask for a wellness check because he hadn't seen her in a while. When authorities arrived, they opened her door and found her at the bottom of the stairs.

Ivana Trump was former President Donald Trump's ex-wife.

