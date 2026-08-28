J. Cole touring crew member killed in Yolo County crash while carrying equipment
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A member of rapper J. Cole’s touring crew was killed when a big rig carrying equipment for the artist’s tour overturned on a Northern California freeway, authorities said.
The crash prompted the cancellation of J. Cole’s Sacramento concert just hours before showtime on Thursday.
"Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning, J. Cole’s show scheduled tonight, Aug. 27, at Golden 1 Center has been canceled," the venue said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."
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Crash involved truck carrying tour equipment
What we know:
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday in Yolo County on Interstate 5. The big rig was carrying equipment from J. Cole’s Seattle show.
The California Highway Patrol said the truck overturned on southbound Interstate 5 between the Zamora and Dufour areas, northwest of Woodland. The driver was the only person inside the truck.
The Sacramento Bee said the driver of the Volvo semi-truck towing a trailer veered off the freeway and onto the right shoulder. When the driver tried to return to the roadway, they lost control and the truck overturned.
The crew member who died has not been publicly identified by authorities. However, the publication identified the driver as Jarlath Parkinson, 66, of Jackson, South Carolina.
Oakland shows still scheduled
Local perspective:
J. Cole is scheduled to perform Saturday and Sunday at Oakland’s Oracle Arena as part of "The Fall-Off" world tour before heading to Los Angeles.
It was not immediately clear whether the death of the crew member would affect those concert dates.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from official statements from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and Live Nation. The story also features reporting from the Sacramento Bee, in addition to crash-scene visuals provided by KCRA.