Jack-knifed big rig ties up traffic by Bay Bridge

A jack-knifed big rig stalled traffic for hours early Thursday morning, tying up traffic for those wanting to head from San Francisco to Oakland on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge.

Caltrans officials shared a photo of the damaged rig, its front end smashed just east of First Street on I-80 eastbound.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The accident was reported at about 5 a.m. and Caltrans expected the cleanup to take several hours, possibly until 11 a.m..

Traffic was already a nightmare for many commuters because of the wet, windy weather.