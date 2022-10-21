Expand / Collapse search

Jackknifed big rig jams traffic on I-680 in Sunol

By KTVU Staff
SUNOL, Calif. - A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Friday morning brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 680 in Sunol.

The big-rig was hauling two trailers when it crashed around 3:20 a.m. on northbound I-680, past Highway 84.

According to California Highway Patrol-Dublin, there were injuries were reported, but the victims current condition is unknown at this time.

The crash caused a messy morning commute, with CHP closing all lanes on northbound I-680. Traffic was diverted to eastbound Highway 84.

Authorities did not give an estimated time of reopening the highway. 