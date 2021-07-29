Janice Mirikitani, Glide co-founder and poet, dies unexpectedly

Janice Mirikitani, a co-founder of San Francisco's Glide Church, died unexpectedly on Thursday. She was 80 years old.

Mayor London Breed issued a statement on the news of Mirikitani's passing and described her as "one of our city's true lights."

Mirikitani was San Francisco's Poet Laureate from 2000 to 2002 and was the first President of the Glide Foundation.

In 2019, Mirikitani was honored by the Japanese Government and received the Japanese Foreign Ministry Commendation.

Mirikitani was "someone who loved people, all people, and had endless compassion, grace, and vision," Supervisor Matt Haney said in a Tweet Thursday afternoon.

Senator Scott Wiener also sent his condolences on Thursday to Cecil and the Glide community and said,

Glide is a social justice organization in San Francisco that aims to create a "radically inclusive, just, and loving community," according to their website. Founded by Mirikitani and her husband, Reverand Cecil Williams in 1963, the foundation continues to serve and advocate for the poor and marginalized through meal programs, legal clinics, and religious programs.

"She was boundless in her energy and in her devotion to this City and to her fellow San Franciscans," Mayor Breed said. "My heart goes out to her friends and family, especially to Cecil. She was loved and will never be forgotten."