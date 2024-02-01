An affair Jennifer Crumbley was having is now fair game during her trial after previously not being allowed as evidence. This revelation came on day five of testimony in her Oxford High School shooting case. The prosecution resumes with more witnesses on Day 6.

Jennifer Crumbley's trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and FOX 2 will stream it in the liveplayer above. *Refresh this page for updates*

10:34 a.m. - Defense begins cross-examination

The defense began questions by asking if Willis was aware if the parents ever saw the shooter's journal or its contents. He testified he did not have evidence that the parents saw the journal.

The judge called a short break for the jury, so the prosecution could discuss a prior ruling that excluded the bulk of the shooter's journal from evidence. The defense's questions were starting to get near pages of the journal that weren't going to be discussed.

10:07 a.m. - Jury returns after short break

The next video played for the jury was Jennifer and James Crumbley in the back of the cop car after the shooting. They were detained around 2:49 p.m. on Nov. 30 after being interviewed at the substation where they met the shooter for the first time.

Jennifer Crumbley was in handcuffs at the time of the arrest.

James and Jennifer Crumbley in the back of a cop car directly after their interview at the sheriff substation where they met the shooter.

The next round of testimony from Willis is about the sheriff's search for the Crumbley parents after his team learned of the charges being announced by the prosecutor. Shown to the jury was a receipt for the purchase of a Trac phone as well as a hotel stay.

The investigation later revealed they stayed at an Extended Stay America suite in Auburn Hills. They checked in on Dec. 1 and checked out on Dec. 3. A vehicle owned by them was later found in the parking lot of the hotel.

There were also multiple cash withdrawals for thousands of dollars by the Crumbley parents. They pulled out $2,000 from banks twice on Dec. 2. They later took out $4,000 on Dec. 3, according to bank records shown to the jury.

Another exhibit shows they took out $3,000 from their son's account on the day of the shooting. Only $0.99 was left. The prosecution then showed video of James and Jennifer Crumbley arriving at the industrial park at 1111 Bellevue St.

9:30 a.m. - Surveillance video of the school

The prosecution then showed surveillance video of the school during Willis' testimony. It included video of the shooting.

A lot of emotions in the courtroom during that video, which led to a short break in the trial.

The shooter's backpack that was found in an Oxford High School bathroom.

8:56 a.m. - Jury seated and prosecution calls first witness

Lt. Timothy Willis works in the Oakland County Sheriff's office and oversees the Special Investigations Unit and the Forensic Services Division. He was meeting with the prosecutor's office for a different case when reports of the shooting came into the office.

Willis was the officer in charge of the investigative portion of the shooting case. He also testified to the autopsy reports of the four victims that are deceased in the case, with the prosecution asking him about the cause of the death.

He was then asked about how he directed the investigation. A special agent with the ATF offered to track down the weapon's owner while Willis told detectives from the Pontiac substation to go and secure the shooter's home.

A sheriff's captain also contacted the bomb squad from Michigan State Police. Willis testified a K-9 unit detected "some sort of explosive" within the shooter's backpack that was found in the bathroom. They used a robot to later determine that it was safe.

Investigators briefly looked online for evidence of the shooter and found a video of a molotoov cocktail.

Many of the school assignments that were found in the backpack included over 50 drawings of weapons. Willis, who read the entire journal, said only 22 pages had writing on them, with the vast majority referencing the school shooting.

In the journal, it includes several disturbing statements about his mental state at the time:

"I have zero help for my mental problems and it's causing me to shoot up the F*cking school"

"I want help but my parents won't listen to me and I can't get help."

"My parents won't listen to me about help or a therapist"

"I want to shoot up the f*cking school so badly. Soon I am going to buy a 9mm pistol"

Trial coverage so far

The man Jennifer had an affair with, Brian Meloche, testified Wednesday.

Meloche and Jennifer exchanged text messages the week of the shooting and most of his testimony evolved around that.

However, when the defense had a chance to cross-examine Meloche, attorney Shannon Smith questioned Meloche's story, which she intimated had changed over three different interviews with police.

"They have started to talk to you about things like your job and your benefits," Smith said. "And they have said things to you like if you're helping Jennifer Crumbly, you could lose your job as a firefighter, correct?"

Meloche confirmed it and Smith continued and asked if he believed he would get in trouble for helping Jennifer.

This brought an objection from the Oakland County Prosecutor, saying that Smith was about to take the witness into information that had been barred from the trial. The prosecution argued that Smith was opening the door for evidence that hadn't been allowed in.

"At this point, her life is more important than her dignity in terms of…she had an affair. Lots of people have affairs. I mean, that's the bottom line. At the end of the day, it doesn't mean, you know, your kid's a school shooter," Smith said.

Other evidence Wednesday included testimony from the witness who spotted the Crumbley's vehicle in Detroit and body camera footage of police arresting Jennifer and her husband James. Both parents had been charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier that day.