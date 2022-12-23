Expand / Collapse search
Judge orders Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take paternity test

FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks over warm ups before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DALLAS - A state family court judge in Dallas has ordered Jerry Jones to take a paternity test.

It's part of the case of a 26-year-old woman who claims the Dallas Cowboys owner is her biological father.

RELATED: Jerry Jones paternity lawsuit dropped; alleged daughter Alexandria Davis seeks DNA test

Alexandra Davis claims she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother in the mid-90s, and that Jones made financial arrangements for her without admitting paternity.

According to the Associated Press, the judge ordered the paternity test Thursday, but Jones plans to appeal.