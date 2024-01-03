Jewish group 'deeply disturbed' over depiction of Santa Clara County DA

The Jewish Community Relations Council is condemning a flyer advertising what is described as an antisemitic rally.

The flyer promotes a "Fight Back for Palestine" event that was scheduled to take place last week in San Jose outside the DA's office.

In a social media post, the JCRC said it is "deeply disturbed" by a picture of Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen on the flyer who is pictured in the lower, right-hand corner with his eyes crossed out.

JCRC officials also noted that of particular alarm to them is the use of an upside-down red triangle, a symbol associated with Hamas for identifying enemies.

When contacted for a response, Rosen's office sent KTVU a video from Dec. 15, when Rosen called for peace at a community event.

The event was put on by Silicon Valley for Palestine and three other groups. The organizers did not respond for comment.