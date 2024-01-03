Expand / Collapse search

Jewish group 'deeply disturbed' over depiction of Santa Clara County DA

By KTVU staff
The JCRC said it is "deeply disturbed" by an antisemitic incitement targeting Santa Clara DA Jeff Rosen.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Jewish Community Relations Council is condemning a flyer advertising what is described as an antisemitic rally.

The flyer promotes a "Fight Back for Palestine" event that was scheduled to take place last week in San Jose outside the DA's office. 

In a social media post, the JCRC said it is "deeply disturbed" by a picture of Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen on the flyer who is pictured in the lower, right-hand corner with his eyes crossed out.

JCRC officials also noted that of particular alarm to them is the use of an upside-down red triangle, a symbol associated with Hamas for identifying enemies. 

When contacted for a response, Rosen's office sent KTVU a video from Dec. 15, when Rosen called for peace at a community event.  

The event was put on by Silicon Valley for Palestine and three other groups. The organizers did not respond for comment. 