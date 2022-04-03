Johns Hopkins doctor shot after carjacking attempt during morning commute

Baltimore police are investigating the shooting of a Johns Hopkins surgeon during an attempted carjacking.

Authorities said Madhu Subramanian was shot just after 7 a.m. Friday in northeast Baltimore while on his way to work at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A spokeswoman for Johns Hopkins said the 38-year-old surgeon was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

According to the hospital website, Subramanian is an acute care surgeon who specializes in burns, general surgery and trauma and critical care surgery.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Johns Hopkins officials informed employees of the shooting in an email Friday evening.

"Unfortunately, our community, like so many others around the city, has experienced a troubling increase in crime in recent weeks that affects us all," the email stated. "News like this is understandably upsetting and can provoke fear and anxiety."

City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, whose district includes the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, said it was "really disturbing."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

According to the latest police department statistics, 135 carjackings have been reported so far this year in Baltimore, a 67% increase from 81 at the same time last year. Overall, robberies, which include carjackings, are up more than 20%.